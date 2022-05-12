Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS.

BHVN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 339,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

