Bio-Techne Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.38. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $337.90 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

