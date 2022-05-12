Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Robert V. Baumgartner Buys 300 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TECH opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $337.90 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 331.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.29.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

