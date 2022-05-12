Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $34,168.04 and approximately $24,445.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

