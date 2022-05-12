Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $216.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $320.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.
NYSE BILL opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.