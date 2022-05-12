Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $216.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $320.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.52.

NYSE BILL opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

