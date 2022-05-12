Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.94

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $140.94 and traded as high as $146.39. Biglari shares last traded at $137.11, with a volume of 2,378 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Biglari by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Biglari by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biglari by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biglari by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

