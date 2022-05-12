Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.94

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $140.94 and traded as high as $146.39. Biglari shares last traded at $137.11, with a volume of 2,378 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.94.
Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
