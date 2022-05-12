BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,190.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,190.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.59) to GBX 2,300 ($28.36) in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. 3,804,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $81.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.