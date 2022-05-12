Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Beyond Air also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beyond Air by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Beyond Air by 96.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Beyond Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 283,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,958. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.40.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

