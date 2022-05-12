Belt Finance (BELT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.70 Million

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $384,402.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00561389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.44 or 1.94085691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.57 or 0.06631671 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

