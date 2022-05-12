BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 8.2%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 6,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 976,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $721.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.