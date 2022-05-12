Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €40.50 ($42.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. Bechtle has a one year low of €40.82 ($42.97) and a one year high of €69.56 ($73.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

