Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

