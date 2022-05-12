Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Beauty Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 359,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,693. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

