Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.93

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 118455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on Bear Creek Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a market cap of C$138.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.