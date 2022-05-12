BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of BCE worth $159,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

