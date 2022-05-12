BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%.

Shares of BBQ stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,189. The company has a market cap of $140.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBQ has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

In other BBQ news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BBQ by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

