Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 7550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.
About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.
