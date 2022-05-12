Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 7550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.