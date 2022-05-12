Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($115.79) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.38 ($109.87).

BMW opened at €82.26 ($86.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

