Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

