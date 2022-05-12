Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

