Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,879,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,809,036 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $136,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

CNP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 6,654,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

