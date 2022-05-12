Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,045,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,381,113 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.1% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $673,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,225,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,205,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,299. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

