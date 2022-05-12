Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,264 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.11% of BWX Technologies worth $93,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,818,000 after buying an additional 452,145 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,933,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.63.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

