Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,740,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,830,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.54% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 73,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $73.69. 784,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

