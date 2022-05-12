Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $596,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $228.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.