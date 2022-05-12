Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 75,169 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,169 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $138,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Element Solutions by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Element Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

