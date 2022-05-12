Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 71,951 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,951 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 6.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $80,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.
OFG Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
