Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 71,951 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,951 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 6.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $80,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,356. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.21. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OFG Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.