Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 59,785 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,785 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,987. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

