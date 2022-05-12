Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 128,010 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,389,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,010 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.66% of MGIC Investment worth $77,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after buying an additional 1,886,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,769,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 259,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,417. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

