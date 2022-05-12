Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,424,607 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $55,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

