Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,887 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enbridge worth $164,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

ENB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. 8,059,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,231. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 117.90%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

