Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $66.68 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Quidel worth $66,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 164,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Quidel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 197,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,630,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.49. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.49. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.