Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $41.84 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $41,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $6,256,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Materion by 499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

