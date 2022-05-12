Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $300.42 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,574 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.21% of T-Mobile US worth $300,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,339,000 after acquiring an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.