Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,472,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,025 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.41% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $802,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,871,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,289. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

