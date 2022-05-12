Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,009,730 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,072. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

