Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harsco worth $74,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Harsco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 28,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $606.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

