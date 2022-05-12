Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 1,016,952 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,016,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,362,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.50% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,094. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

