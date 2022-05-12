Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 581,476 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 581,476 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 5.96% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $63,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,988. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.