Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $74.11 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $542.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

