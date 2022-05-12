Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

