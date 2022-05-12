Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

