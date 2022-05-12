Barclays Trims S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Target Price to GBX 550

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.00) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 833.33 ($10.27).

S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($10.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 500.28.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

