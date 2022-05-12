Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.23).

PFG opened at GBX 241 ($2.97) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.29. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.57 million and a PE ratio of -18.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £30,384.39 ($37,460.72).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

