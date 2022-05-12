Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.71) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.62) to GBX 900 ($11.10) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 660.50 ($8.14) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.95. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.69.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

