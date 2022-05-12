Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of abrdn to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 254.38 ($3.14).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 184.90 ($2.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($25,376.06). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($98,138.33). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

