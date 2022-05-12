Barclays’ (BARC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 243.44 ($3.00).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 143.64 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.90. The company has a market cap of £24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.