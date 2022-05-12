Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.38 ($109.87).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €82.26 ($86.59) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.