Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.56

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $31.80. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.