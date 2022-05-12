Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.56

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $31.80. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $499.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
