Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.

BAND traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $492.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $145.97.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

