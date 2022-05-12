Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 35.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

